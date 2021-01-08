Neighbors helping neighbors in Greensboro amid pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ten months alone at home. Too scared to leave to get groceries, pick up medicine, or run important errands.

That’s the reality for many people in the Piedmont Triad, and it’s only getting worse.

Governor Roy Cooper is now advising anyone over the age of 65 to stay at home. Dr. Mandy Cohen is urging everyone to only leave when it’s essential.

It’s a problem for many, but people in a neighborhood off Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro are working on the solution.

“Look for the helpers,” said Amy Mitchell.

Those four words are keeping her going.

The Greensboro mom has had a tough time herself during the pandemic.

“It’s been an emotional ride. It’s been a very large financial strain,” she explained. “Trying to find a part-time job and things like that. They’re just not there.”

Despite her struggles, she’s finding time to help others.

“There’s all kinds of things people can do,” said Mitchell. “I offer anything from going and running errands, picking up groceries, minor housework, and things like that.”

Her neighbors, like Judy Varner, depend on her.

“It’s a great neighborhood. People help people. Amy is a great help,” said Varner.

FOX8 caught up with her as Mitchell was dropping off some groceries at her front door.

Varner and her husband haven’t left the house since March.

“We both know we’re high-risk people, so we just stay at home,” she said.

They have errands and food taken care of for them.

“My next-door neighbor has cooked, and we’ve eaten their food,” said Varner.

But what she misses the most, doesn’t come from a store.

“The short days and long nights. It’s a time of isolation. I get sad,” explained Varner. “It really hits me hard.”

She said it doesn’t take much to make a difference.

“It makes me feel great when somebody is checking in, coming by, visiting or doing whatever,” Varner said.

Anyone can do it.

“Just a few extra hours,” added Mitchell. “If there’s any time, it’s right now that we need to be helping each other.”