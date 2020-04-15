Neighborhood launches ‘Helping Hub’ to offer services to others during stay-at-home order

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Neighbors in Fisher Park have launched a “Helping Hub” to make sure others have what they need.

This week, members of the Fisher Park Neighborhood Association placed tags on doors to let homeowners and renters know the Fisher Park Neighborhood Association is offering grocery and medication delivery for those who need assistance.

“There are people who don’t have anybody, or they feel like they don’t have anyone, or they may have somebody but they keep relying on that same somebody to help them because they do have needs,” board member Michelle Felt said.

She said the door hangers provide streamlined contact information to get help. Felt said Wednesday that she will also connect people with mental health resources if needed.

“People are struggling mentally and could use some support,” she said. “Especially now in a time where people are feeling more alone, more disconnected, probably tending a little bit more toward anxiety, maybe depression. It’s really important to stay focused and stay connected stay focused on well-being.”

Felt said at least 750 hangers were placed on homes and apartments in the area. The association has already provided services for one family in Fisher Park.

She explained that more than a dozen people have volunteered to help with the initiative so far.

“Sometimes people are offering things that I didn’t even put on the door hangers, they’ll mow somebody’s yard, or walk their dog, and that’s not even on the door hanger,” she said. “The response has sort of filled my heart, the level of humanity is amazing.”

Felt said the services may continue beyond the coronavirus pandemic to assist some senior citizens living in the area.