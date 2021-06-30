You chose the names; Meet the NC Zoo’s 2-month-old red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo has announced the names of six of its newest red wolf pups!

The North Carolina Zoo asked the public to help name the pups from a list put together by the zoo’s red wolf keepers.

The names were inspired by the rivers of the Southeastern U.S., where red wolves used to roam.

The zoo counted up more than 6,500 responses and these six names rose to the top: Eno, Harper, Pearl, Warrior, Fisher and Catawba.

This is the first litter to be born in the wolves’ public habitat in 20 years! Most litters are born in the breeding area, away from the public, but this time guests got to see the pups up close.

Flint and Sassy are the proud parents of six little pups; four girls and two boys.

This is one of three litters, totaling 12 pups, born from April 28 through April 30. The other six pups names will be announced soon as well.

This brings the number of red wolves currently in the Zoo’s breeding program to 35, making it the second-largest pack in the U.S. after Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.

Red wolves are considered the most endangered canid in the world. There are only about 15 to 20 red wolves left in the wild, and they’re all in Eastern North Carolina.

The red wolf pups born at the NC Zoo in April

