(WGHP) — Today’s the day to celebrate the Salems, Midnights, Shadows and all the other black cats across the country.

Thursday, Oct. 27, marks National Black Cat Day. According to Days of the Year, Cats Protection launched the very first National Black Cat Day in 2011.

Throughout history, black cats have gotten a bad rap as dark omens or harbingers of bad luck. In the Middle Ages, many believed that witches would shapeshift into black cats. And in June 1233, Pope Gregory IX issued his Vox in Rama which linked black cats to heresy and demons.

You may have heard that black cats are less likely to be adopted. A 2020 study on the topic found some support, albeit somewhat weak, that black cats in public shelters fare slightly worse on euthanasia and adoption outcomes—and the month prior to Halloween doesn’t seem to give them any boost.

That’s why so many celebrate National Black Cat Day. It’s a chance to smash those old myths and celebrate your favorite feline!

