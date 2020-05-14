NASCAR to honor Triad nurse at Darlington race

HIGH POINT, N.C. — NASCAR will honor a Piedmont Triad nurse during the May 17 race at Darlington Raceway.

Elisa Bowman is a nurse at High Point Medical Center.

She will be an honorary grand marshal for Sunday’s race.

She’s one of 36 health care workers NASCAR chose.

“I had to do a video of me saying, ‘Drivers, start your engines,’” Bowman said. “It’s very cool, I practiced quite a bit.”

The honor also includes having the names of the workers displayed on the drivers’ cars.

Bowman’s name will be displayed on Austin Dillon’s car – the historic No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Dillon spoke with Bowman via video chat to thank her for the difference she’s making in the community.

“Just for him to personally thank me, that was very honoring,” Bowman said.

Bowman has worked at High Point Medical Center for eight years – working the last five in the emergency department.

Her colleagues say she is an exceptional leader at the hospital.

“Throughout this COVID time and this trial that we’ve been going through, she has really stood out,” clinical nurse manager Whitney Bradshaw said.

When the team learned that she was receiving national recognition, they couldn’t think of anyone more deserving.

“It does make me very proud to be a nurse and proud to be a part of the community and taking care of patients,” Bowman said.

Sunday’s race is happening without fans in the stands to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Bowman’s family plans to watch from home.