NASCAR team owner helps build surprise backyard playground for child with cancer in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A 5-year-old in Thomasville was given a special surprise Thursday as he continues his fight with cancer.

Maddox Vanover was diagnosed with leukemia in April. He is fighting it and has been given a 95 percent chance of survival but the process has limited his ability to do many of the things that kids like to do.

With a reduced immune system, it’s not safe for Maddox to play around many other kids and so the nonprofit Roc Solid Foundation gifted him and his family with a backyard playground.

They came to the family’s house early Thursday morning with a crew of volunteers from Richard Childress Racing, including team owner, Richard Childress.

Childress has been involved with Roc Solid for a long time and attends every playground build he can.

Maddox’s dad, Randy Vanover, has been a lifelong Richard Childress Racing fan and was excited to have one of his racing heroes working in his backyard putting a playset together for his son.

He says having this playground is an important step in his son’s continued recovery.

You can learn more about the Roc Solid Foundation at rocsolidfoundation.org.