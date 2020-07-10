Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park begins July 19; here’s the full schedule

The 41st season of Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park begins July 19.

With the safety of the community in mind, the July 19 and 26 concerts will be live-streamed on the Creative Greensboro Facebook page, myfox8.com and the FOX8 Facebook page in lieu of in-person events.

A decision regarding streaming or in-person events for the August dates will be made at least two weeks prior to each concert and posted on the Creative Greensboro social media channels.

Here is the full 2020 MUSEP schedule:

July 19

Streaming online on the Creative Greensboro Facebook page, myfox8.com and the FOX8 Facebook page

6pm – Kay & Adriel (Alternative/Soul)

6:30pm – Philharmonia of Greensboro (Symphony Orchestra)

July 26th

Streaming online on the Creative Greensboro Facebook page, myfox8.com and the FOX8 Facebook page

6pm – Sweet Dreams (Jazz, R&B)

7:15pm – Knights of Soul (Funk, R&B)

August 2nd

Location confirmed by July 19.

If in-person: Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd.

If online: Creative Greensboro Facebook page, myfox8.com and the FOX8 Facebook page

6pm – West End Mambo (Latin, Salsa)

7:15pm – SunQueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares (Soul, Rock)

August 9th

Location confirmed by July 26.

If in-person: Lindley Park, Starmount Dr. at W. Market St.

If online: Creative Greensboro Facebook page, myfox8.com and the FOX8 Facebook page

6pm – Tony & Katy (Country, Rock)

6:30pm – Greensboro Concert Band (Classical, Pops)

August 16th

Location confirmed by August 2.

If in-person: Latham Park, W. Wendover Ave. at Latham Rd.

If online: Creative Greensboro Facebook page, myfox8.com and the FOX8 Facebook page

6pm – Gate City Divas (Blues, R&B)

7:15pm – Doby (Funk, Jazz)

August 23rd

Location confirmed by August 9.

If in-person: Hester Park, 3906 Betula St.

If online: Creative Greensboro Facebook page, myfox8.com and the FOX8 Facebook page

6pm – ShadowGrass (Bluegrass)

7:15pm – Freeway Jubilee (Rock, Americana)

August 30th

Location confirmed by August 16.

If in-person: White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.

If online: Creative Greensboro Facebook page, myfox8.com and the FOX8 Facebook page

6pm – Pastor Todd (Gospel)

7:15 – Banna (Celtic)