Murphy is a sweet Golden Retriever mix looking for a loving home

Murphy is our pet of the week.

He is a 4-year-old Golden Retriever mix who weighs 55 pounds.

His favorite things to do are go for walks, run around the yard and hang out with people. Murphy likes other dogs but not cats.

He is OK with children but would prefer to live in a home where they are a bit older and more predictable with their movements. He loves to play outside with other dogs but is fairly chill when inside.

Murphy is crate trained and likes to ride in the car.

Just know he gets really excited on walks and pulls really hard on his leash. Triad Golden Retriever Rescue says a prong collar is a must for Murphy unless you want your shoulder pulled out of joint.

Check out the TGGR’s website to apply for Murphy or be considered for other dogs in their program.