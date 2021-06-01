Mural at CVS honors life of Winston-Salem man killed in shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends gathered in downtown Winston-Salem to unveil a portrait of a dedicated CVS employee.

35-year-old Te’ore Terry was honored at the CVS on West 4th St in downtown Winston-Salem where he worked for several years.

Donations through a GoFundMe allowed the family to raise $2,600 to help with funeral expenses and the materials for the painting.

Kim Thorn, the artist of the painting and organizer for the unveiling, said the store was the perfect spot for his memorial.

“The art will be printed on a large canvas so visitors can see the ‘concierge’ of happiness when they arrive and leave,” said Thorn.

Thorn said she thought of the mural to cope with Terry’s death and to share his infectious smile with the rest of his customers he knew and loved.

“When I learned I had lost my friend. I didn’t know how to make sense of it all, so I decided to make art,” said Thorn.

Te’ore was killed on February 14, 2021. Winston Salem Police officers responded to calls of a man lying face down in a parking lot after being shot.

Velma Terry, Te’ore’s mother, showed emotion during the ceremony as they undraped the large painting of her son in his memory.

“It means love. It means that my son served his purpose. He did what he supposed to have done. He served,” said Terry.

The 40 foot by 50 foot canvas painting currently hangs in the front of the CVS store on West 4th St in downtown Winston-Salem.

Te’ore’s murder is still under investigation.