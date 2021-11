GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ready to be wooed by some handsome suitors?

Two young brothers, Mr. Darcy and Mr. Bingley, are seeking their forever homes. Their playful, sweet boys who are about 8-10 weeks old. They’ll be neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccines.

They’re available through the Feral Cat Assistance Program. If you’d like to meet them, give them a call at (336) 378-0878.