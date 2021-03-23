Mozart ‘will jump out of his kennel into your arms.’ Just give him the chance!

Just like a perfect chord, we think you and Mozart are going to come together wonderfully.

Mozart is a sweet guy, and the Randolph County Animal Shelter says, “He will jump out of his kennel into your arms.”

Any family looking for a new little guy to shower with attention, look no further.

He will be neutered, and he’s already up to date on his vaccines, FIV, FeLV and heartworm negative.

His adoption fee is $90.

Interested? Fill out the Randolph County Animal Shelter adoption application.

The shelter will contact you if you are approved. Due to COVID-19 they are going to be available by appointment only.