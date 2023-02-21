HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Mental health problems affect one in five young people.

Some of these conditions are severe enough that it makes it difficult for them to function in a typical academic setting. There are services available to get these students help and keep their education on track.

Counselor Valerie Jones talked to FOX8 about “day treatment” on this week’s Mommy Matters.

What is Day Treatment?

A treatment program offered in a school-like setting. The child has access to a master’s level mental health professional as well as para-professionals daily. The child must have a mental health diagnosis.

Treatment goals are developed to address the child’s unique mental health needs.

Day Treatment programs are offered a minimum of 3 hours a day and up to as long as the regular school day. Classroom sizes are small.

Day Treatment is not after-school care. It is considered a partial hospitalization. The child has access to mental health treatment throughout each day.

Some day treatment programs have certified school teachers, but this is not a requirement.

What happens in a Day Treatment program?

Identify triggers

Learn new coping skills

Academic instruction

Counseling