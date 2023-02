HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This is National School Counseling Week.

School counselors play a vital role in the lives of students. Not only do they want to help them get the most out of school, but to help families find solutions to real-life problems outside of the classroom.

Debbie Benton, the Director of Counseling Services for Guilford County Schools, joined FOX8 to talk about school counseling and what resources are available to students.