HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As spring arrives, family schedules can get quite busy.

The added commitment of school, sports and everything else can cause stress. This stress doesn’t just impact parents, it can impact children as well.

Dr. Kelly Graves with The Kellin Foundation sits down with FOX8 to talk about helping kids manage stress and the big emotions that can come with it on this week’s Mommy Matters.

Sometimes parents and caregivers need support. You’re not alone. If you are looking for resources, please go to www.KellinFoundation.org.