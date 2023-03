(WGHP) — Eggs are a big part of spring.

While they get the most attention at breakfast, they can be good and good for you any time of the day.

Rima Kleiner, a registered dietitian, talks about the health benefits eggs provide in this week’s Mommy Matters.

North Carolina is home to 9 million laying hens that lay more than 7.5 million eggs every day! For more delicious recipes or to meet some of the NC farmers that work hard to produce your Easter or Passover eggs, go to NCEgg.org.