HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — March is National Nutrition Month!
A registered dietitian nutritionist, Sarah Hester, stopped by FOX8 to share some advice for staying strong, as well as a tasty way to fuel up.
Choco Peanut Butter Oat Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 medium banana, frozen
- ½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- ½ cup low-fat milk
- ¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 2 Tablespoons creamy peanut butter
- 2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
Add all ingredients to a blender; blend on high for 30 seconds or until smooth.