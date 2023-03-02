HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — March is National Nutrition Month!

A registered dietitian nutritionist, Sarah Hester, stopped by FOX8 to share some advice for staying strong, as well as a tasty way to fuel up.

Choco Peanut Butter Oat Smoothie

Ingredients

1 medium banana, frozen

½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

½ cup low-fat milk

¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

2 Tablespoons creamy peanut butter

2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

Add all ingredients to a blender; blend on high for 30 seconds or until smooth.