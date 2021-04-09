Mocksville church damaged in fire is close to finishing rebuild

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A bolt of lightning set into motion a new beginning for Smith Grove United Methodist Church in Mocksville.

In June 2019, a fire destroyed the church’s sanctuary and steeple, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Nearly two years later, the church is closer to welcoming its congregation back inside for worship.

This week, Pastor Darren Crotts and church members celebrated a major mark of progress with the raising of the new steeple.

“We had about 20 people here on Wednesday and to see them laughing again and celebrating that our church is being rebuilt, that makes you feel great,” Crotts said.

Construction continues inside the sanctuary. They had to remove all the pews and strip the floors, while plexiglass protected the stained-glass windows from the flames. As for what spared the prayer room, the pastor says it is simply miraculous.

“There were pews less than two feet from that curtain and none of that was touched in the whole fire, so we took that as a sign that God would like for us to have a prayer room right back in that spot,” Crotts said.

These past two years have taught a valuable lesson; you are bent, not broken. Now, Crotts and his congregation are ready to look forward to the future.

“There’s been baptisms in that sanctuary, there’s been weddings, there’s been burials. It’s just hallowed ground and I’m going to be emotional that day. I don’t know if I’ll be able to function properly,” Crotts said.

Crotts says they are aiming to have their first service in the sanctuary on the third Sunday in June.