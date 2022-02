(WGHP) — In this week’s Mindful Monday series, we explore how sleep impacts our mental health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just 1 in 3 Americans sleep the recommended 7 hours a night on a regular basis. Studies show chronic sleep deprivation can increase the risk of depression, anxiety and even more serious mental illness.

Shannon Smith talked with a psychologist about why we need sleep and how we can help our bodies and minds rest better.