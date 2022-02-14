Could Wordle have a positive impact on your mental health?

(WGHP) — Wordle, the latest online game that everybody’s talking about, could be good for your health.

Psychiatrists like Doctor Kayla Lyon at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist say taking a few minutes throughout the day to check out and play a game like a word puzzle could have benefits for your mental health.

Dr. Lyon says studies show meditation and mindfulness apps make workers more productive and less stressed.

But psychiatrists warn that endlessly scrolling through social media sites can actively harm our mental heath.

Shannon Smith has more.