Millstone Creek Orchards is bringing the fall fun with tasty cider made in North Carolina

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — The month of October is a time to celebrate local farms.

It’s National Farm to School Month and some teachers are taking time to learn some pretty important lessons…made in North Carolina.

Millstone Creek Orchards has loads of fall fun events coming up: a Boo Bash Costume on Saturday & Sunday.

Then next weekend, November 6-7, an Apple Cider 5k & 10k, along with an apple orchard adventure. Kids can enjoy a hayride and learn about pressing cider.

You can find them at 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road in Ramseur and you can find out more by going to their website.

