Michael and Katie Hennessey welcome baby Tessa Jaymes

FOX8 anchor Michael Hennessey and producer Katie Hennessey welcomed baby Tessa Jaymes into the world!
Baby Tessa was born at noon on Saturday.
“Both of my girls are healthy and happy. The last couple days have been a whirlwind, but the best of my life,” Michael said.
Congratulations Michael and Katie!
