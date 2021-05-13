Memorial Park pool in Thomasville being demolished to make way for new, improved pool and community center

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — It’s out with the old and in with the new.

Thomasville city leaders will vote on a contractor to demolish the Memorial Park pool on Monday night.

The goal is that in a couple of weeks, work will be done to make way for something bigger and better.

The pool on Stadium Drive has brought the Thomasville community together for 73 years.

As the city progresses and revitalizes, leaders want their facilities to do the same too.

Tiffany Baluka has taken her two kids to Memorial Park pool for as long as she can remember.

“It gives a lot of kids the opportunity to go swimming, who come from different areas of the neighborhood, or certain sections of the town who can’t swim or can’t afford a pool,” she said.

But this summer, Baluka will break tradition.

The dated, crumbling building and old pool and pool deck will be torn down.

“It absolutely needed some renovations,” added Baluka.

In its place, a better pool will be built with lap lanes and splash features, and a new and improved community center.

“This is something everyone can use,” Director of Parks and Recreation Cory Tobin said.

He told FOX8 that city officials wanted to make renovating the space a priority.

“We have a lot of pocketed parks and neighborhood parks, but this is city center, so this is exciting,” Tobin said. “You’re coming into town and you’re able to see a really prominent new facility, because of that, we can showcase it as well to everyone coming into town.”

That’s one of the reasons why Haley Wiktor and her husband, John Gerke, chose their new home.

“When we moved here, I was like oh my gosh, a pool?! That’s awesome,” Wiktor said.

The goal is that in May 2022, their neighborhood, in the heart of the city, will be the perfect place for Thomasville’s next generation to grow up.

“It’s super convenient. Our kids are so young,” Wiktor said. “This is the best thing for them honestly, and for the whole neighborhood.”

Because demolition is set to start in the next few weeks, there will not be a public access pool in Thomasville this summer.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting different events across the city, featuring the theme of “water” through their mobile unit.

They will be posting updates on their website and social media sites.