Melvin is ready to be whatever kind of buddy you need; from hikes to cuddles, he’ll do it all with a smile

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Are you looking for a hiking buddy, or just a pal to cuddle on the couch with?

Melvin, a nearly 2-year-old boy, might be the pup for you. Melvin is looking for an active person or family to make his forever home with! Melvin always has a smile on his sweet face and is ready to go and do just about anything.

Whether your hiking or just running errands around two, Melvin is ready to be your copilot. He’s got a fun-loving personality that’ll fit right into your family.

Melvin is even good with kids and he would love another four-legged friend that matches his energy level so he always has a pal!

If you’d like to meet Melvin, go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets and schedule an appointment today!