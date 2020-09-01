Meet Xena, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Xena is our Pet of the Week!

Xena is a beautiful, 46-pound, 12-year-old, spayed female American Pit Bull Terrier Mix. Don’t let her age mislead you! She’s a very happy energetic girl who loves to go out and about to explore the world around her. She’s a sweet girl who enjoys spending time out with people and will tell you all about it when you put her back. She is heartworm positive. This is a curable condition, and she cannot transmit it to other animals. She is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment.

All adopted cats and dogs at Guilford County Animal Services come fully up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. If you are interested in meeting any of GCAS’s pets, please call (336) 641-3401 to set up an appointment.