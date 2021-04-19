Meet the ‘Pig Pack’! Could you give Frank Swineatra and Piggy Davis Jr. a home?

Red Dog Farm has two little guys looking for homes that will really pull on your heart strings.

Frank Swineatra and Piggy Davis Jr. were found as strays before the ended up at Red Dog Farm.

Piggy Davis Jr. is 4 years old, and Frank Swineatra is 2 years old.

The farm says these two are a little shy, but they’ve come a long way in terms of opening up in a short time.

Red Dog Farm is looking for a home where Frank Swineatra and Piggy Davis Jr. can be together and get all the belly rubs their hearts desire.