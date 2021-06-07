Meet the life of the party: Zorro is looking for his pack leader!

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — If this face doesn’t make you smile, nothing will!

Meet Zorro, a real life-of-the-party guy. He has been at Burlington Animal Services since mid-March, which is way too long!

This 2 year old boy is full of personality and energy, and he will need a ‘pack leader’ person who can help him get lots of physical and mental activity each day.

Zorro would also benefit from some consistent obedience training.

He absolutely loves to run and play tug of war. He is a sweet, happy pup who’s ready to bring a smile to your face and your heart.

He is neutered, current on vaccines and has recently completed heartworm treatment. If you would like to meet him, please visit Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets!