Meet the Greensboro artist behind Friendly Center’s waving Santa

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the biggest, brightest people in town just arrived this past weekend. He’s standing next to Friendly Center in Greensboro, where he’ll be for the next few weeks. But the big waving Santa Claus there has a whole new look, thanks to Jim Gallucci, a local artist. Brad Jones found out, his studio was able to do some repairs that could only be Made in North Carolina.
