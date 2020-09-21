Meet Kallie, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Kallie is our Pet of the Week!

Kallie is a 9-week-old female, pit terrier-lab mix. She is brindle with white and cream, and her coat will be short.

Kallie is up to date on her shots and microchipped. She is good with other dogs and children, as well as adults.

Kallie has a severe heart murmur that will require on-going medical care and may shorten her life. She is scheduled to see a cardiologist to see what medical care she may require.

Don’t tell Kallie she has a heart murmur as she apparently doesn’t know it! She is an active little bundle of fur. She would hold her own with her littermates and never exhibited any signs she might have a heart murmur.

On her softer side, she is a snuggle bug that gives some of the best kisses ever.

Due to her medical condition, there will be no adoption fee for Kallie but AARF will ensure she goes to a home that can not only handle her medical issues but return the love she will provide.

Contact AARF at aarfws.org