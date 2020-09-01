Meet Jones, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Jones is our Pet of the Week!

Jones is a handsome, 4-year-old red brindle greyhound. He is on the small side for a male and has some pretty amazing ears. He enjoys playing and hanging out with other medium or large dogs. He can be a higher energy grey, so he would do best in a home with a yard or an owner who is committed to getting some of his extra energy out. He really likes toys and treats so he hopes his forever home has lots of those! He would do best in a home with no kids or kids over 10. He cannot live in a home with a cat or small dog.

Jones’ adoption fee is $375 which includes neutering, dental cleaning, vaccines, wellness exam, nail trim, bath, martingale collar, basket muzzle and complete pet portfolio.

To learn more about greyhounds and our adoption process please visit Project Racing Home’s website at www.getagrey.com

Can’t adopt but want to support the hounds? PRH is always in need of dog food, treats, cleaning products (bleach, and products like Pinesol, Lysol, or Fabuloso), paper towels, and canned dog food.