Ashe is our Pet of the Week!

Ashe is a 2-year-old Pit mix. Ashe is a big boy and is full of energy. He will need someone who will be able to help him with his active lifestyle. He is great with other dogs!

Due to COVID-19, the shelter will be available by appointment only!

For more information, contact the Randolph County Animal Shelter at (336) 683-8240.