KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s critically important for mothers and babies to have access to healthcare resources. That’s why March of Dimes works to make sure all mothers and children get the best possible care.

The Dennys, the 2023 March for Babies ambassador family, joined us in the studio along with their children and Caitlin McKelvey from March of Dimes, to talk about the event.

March for Babies is set for Saturday, April 29 at Triad Park, 9652 West Market St., in Kernersville. The event begins with “March for Babies Town,” which opens at 9 a.m., for an opportunity to take part in activities and enjoy the weather. The walk is set to begin after opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.

Parking is available for free in the parking lot at shelter 7 near the Carolina Field of Honor.

March of Dimes invites you to register for the walk, make a donation or learn more about the movement on the March for Babies website.