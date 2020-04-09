Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts has clever social distancing tool!

Mama Crockett’s is keeping their trucks open for now, but they are not taking orders or payment at the window.

If you plan on visiting one of their trucks, you are asked to Facebook message them your order in advance, preferably the day before. You should include the following in your message:

1) truck location

2) Donut order (1 Doz Cin Sugar, 1/2 Doz Split, 1/2 gal cider, etc)

3) Pickup time and city (they will reply to confirm your time, if already taken, tehy’ll give you the next closest time)

4) Email address. They will email an electronic invoice to you, allowing you to pay in advance with your card.



Lastly, when you pick up your order, just stand at the cones and tell them your name.

Your order will be sent down the new Donut Chute! Social distancing at its finest!