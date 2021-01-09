Major developments coming to east Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For 15 years, the lot on the corner of East Market Street and South Dudley Street has been vacant.

Crews are working to create Bailey Village at New Downtown East.

It consists of housing, retails and restaurants.

“It should have been done a long time ago,” Latonya Bell said.

Bell moved her graphic design business to east Greensboro over a year ago. She says it’s been an adjustment since leaving the downtown area.

“When Luxe was here it was building up a whole lot of new people were coming in so hopefully the new area will be bringing more,” Bell said.

The plan is to put 172 luxury apartments, a grocery store, a dog park, and plenty of dining options on the 13.7 acres of land.

“I think it gives something for people to come together, know each other and learn about the community,” Sam Wilson said.

Wilson attends a church near the property. He believes the project will create new options for people in the community.

“That would give not only the Blacks but other businesses coming into here and give them somewhere to go and something to do,” Wilson said.

United House of Prayer for All owns the property. The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2022.