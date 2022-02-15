You can find high end, world class boats made right here in North Carolina

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The pandemic has caused a lot of people to take a second look at their leisure time.

We’re spending more money on the things we enjoy. That’s especially true in the boat market.

Brad Jones has a look at some high end boats that are truly world class — and Made in North Carolina.

Find out more by going to OBX Boatworks or Jaguar Powerboats online.

They’re also planning to add at least 30 employees this year, so if you’re interested in an exciting career, you can go find their contact information on their websites as well.