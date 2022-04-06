HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — When you’re heading down the road, you’ll see quite a few trucks that businesses depend on to get their products where they need to go.

A lot of those trucks have one thing in common – they have Mickey Truck bodies, made in High Point by a company that’s been in business more than a hundred years.

Brad Jones tells us about something else they’re becoming known for that can help save lives, and it’s also Made in North Carolina.

To find out more about Mickey Truck Bodies, check their website www.mickeybody.com