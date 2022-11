SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A special delivery is heading to Washington DC!

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will arrive in a few days, and this one comes straight from the mountains of our state.

A dedicated team, based in Surry County, is working to get it there.

Brad Jones found that the beautiful tree isn’t the only part of the journey that’s Made in North Carolina.

