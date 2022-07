(WGHP) — Lots of guys are spending more time and money on themselves. They want to look good, and smell good too.

Brad Jones tells us how they can take a new approach with Fulton & Roark, a line of products that are Made in North Carolina.

You can find Fulton & Roark products at the Mast General Store, Clubhouse for Men and Norman Stockton in Winston-Salem, along with F. Rees in Mount Airy. Or check out their website: www.fultonandroark.com