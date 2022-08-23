HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A beautiful piece of jewelry is a real find, and one that has a great story is even better.

One artist named her business after her studio: she calls it 1515 Studio Out Back.

Brad Jones found out more about the place and the woman who creates all these treasures that are Made in North Carolina.

You can meet Susan and a number of other artists on Saturday, August 27 at an event showcasing all locally made jewelry. It’s at BL Maker’s Market, 12 East Guilford Street in Thomasville.

BL Maker’s Market features all American-made products, many from here in North Carolina. It’s a chance to find something great for yourself, even get a start on your Christmas shopping!