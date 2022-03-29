(WGHP) — This time of year, we’re all starting to spend more time outdoors.

And you’ll have some company because there are lots of animals enjoying the warmer weather too. Brad Jones tells us about Snake Snap, an app that can help you get ready, and it’s Made in North Carolina.

By the way, North Carolina ranks high in the number of snake bites each year.

There are 6 kinds of venomous snakes native to our state.

But there are also 38 types of non-venomous snakes, so you need to know the difference.

The Snake Snap app is available on Google Play or the App Store, and they do offer a free trial. You can also check their website, www.snakesnap.co