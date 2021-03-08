Ma’am is a ‘puppy at heart.’ She’s looking to be loved like she deserves

Who’s looking for a happy-go-lucky gal that loves attention?

Ma’am came to the shelter as a stray but sadly no one came looking for her. She is around 5 to 6 years old but she’s still a puppy at heart and she gets along great with other dogs.

Ma’am has probably never had anyone to love her like she really deserves. She’s spayed, fully vaccinated and microchipped but she is also positive for heartworms. The shelter has started her on a treatment plan but her adoptive family will need to be sure to follow up with their personal veterinarian to complete the process.

For more information or to apply to adopt Ma’am, visit the Davidson County Animal Shelter website.