We want you to meet Lucas, our Pet of the Week.

He comes to us from the Feral Cat Assistance Program.

Lucas is very loving and sweet, and he also likes to play and be petted.

He would do best in a home with just adults.

Lucas is neutered and up to date on his vaccines.

If you’d like to make him a part of your family, call the Feral Cat Assistance Program at (336) 378-0878.