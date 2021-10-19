Looking for some Halloween fun in the Triad? Check out these trunk-or-treats, festivals and more

(WGHP) — Candy. Ghouls. Pumpkins. Dinosaurs. Spiders.

It’s the time of the year we all wait for every year: Halloween! Maybe you have plans. Maybe you’re making some fall snacks for your yearly party or picking up some pumpkins or maybe paying a visit to one of the great haunted attractions in North Carolina. Maybe you’re staying inside for a scary movie marathon or telling some spooky stories.

But…

If you’re still not sure what to do, or if you want to pack October with as much fun and candy as you can, we’ve got a list of area events that you and the whole family can enjoy.

And you can always check our Fall Fun 2021 section for more!

ALAMANCE COUNTY

MONSTER MASH SCAVENGER HUNT: Find monsters hiding around downtown Burlington in the windows of participating businesses. There will be a kick-off event where scavenger cards can be picked up. The hunt begins Oct. 22 and runs through Oct. 31. A kickoff event will be held at the Burlington Historic Depot on Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More Details: Monster Mash Scavenger Hunt

FORSYTH COUNTY

ADULT FALL FESTIVAL: A fall festival for folks age 50 and up is being held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Brown and Douglas Recreation Center. There will be games, bingo, live music, line dancing, antique cars and more.

TRAIL OF TREATS: More than 25 booths operated by non-profits, community and youth organizations and county agencies will offer games and activities for kids while parents and caregivers learn about resources for their children, such as music programs, scouts and after-school programs at a Halloween-themed community resource fair for elementary-age children and their families, will be Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bolton Park.

KIDS’ FALL FESTIVAL: From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 28, kids age 3 and older are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes and come to either Carl Russell, Hanes Hosiery, South Fork, William R. Anderson Jr. or Sprague Street recreation centers for games, food, activities and costume contests.

MORE DETAILS: call CityLink 311.

BOO! AT BETHABARA: Enjoy the festivities Oct. 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem

More Details: Boo! At Bethabara Event Info

DRIVE-THRU CANDY GIVEAWAY: Winston-Salem Police Foundation and Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will hold a free candy giveaway during a Public Safety Drive-Through Fall Festival On Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church parking lot at 4129 Northampton Drive, Winston-Salem.

GUILFORD COUNTY

SPOOKY HOOPLA: Trunk-or-treating, our haunted trail, hayride and costume contest on Oct. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the High Point Athletic Complex located at 2920 School Park road.

More Details: Spooky Hoopla

GHOST STORIES IN THE DARK: Professional storyteller, Donna Washington will tell spooky, but not too scary tales for the young and old to enjoy on Oct. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Museum!

More Details: Ghost Stories in the Park

TRUNK OR TREAT: Decorate your trunk in a festive, fall fashion and hand out candy and treats to children in the community at the United Way of Greater Greensboro parking lot on Yanceyville Street on Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More Details: Trunk or Treat

GYC’S ANNUAL ‘GHOUL’ASH: The Greensboro Youth Council and community partners present the annual scare-free Halloween event on Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at LeBauer Park, open to kids 12 and under.

More Details: GYC Annual Ghoulash

TRUNK OR TREAT: Kids will enjoy the Halloween candy by going from one vehicle trunk to another at the Windsor Recreation Center on Oct. 29 starting at 7 p.m.

More Details: Trunk or Treat

TRUNK OR TREAT: Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is holding a “Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat” celebration on Saturday, October 30 at 400 West Washington Street, Greensboro, N.C. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More Details: Trunk or Treat

COUNTRY PARK HOWLOWEEN: Guilford County Animal Services and Greensboro Parks and Recreation are hosting a fun-filled, tail waggin’ trick or treat experience for both children and dogs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 at shelter 5 on 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro!

HALLOWEEN SAFARI: Some cool “animals” will tell you amazing things about their lives up close and personal on this educational Halloween adventure on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Environmental Center.

More Details: Halloween Safari. You can also call (336) 883-8531

PUMPKIN SMASH: Bring your old pumpkins to launch from a slingshot or smash it with a sledgehammer on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lake Brandt Marina.

More Details: Pumpkin Smash

RANDOLPH COUNTY

TRAIL OF TREATS: will feature: a trail of treats, games, crafts, food, beverages, tee shirts, mechanical dinosaurs, 1st responder vehicles, bears, pictures with princesses and superheroes, jugglers/bubble magic, and more at Creekside Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.