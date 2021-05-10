Looking for a pup that gives ‘the best kisses’? Meet Duke!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — No matter your favorite NC basketball team, this is one Duke you’re sure to love.

Duke is a 5-year-old pitbull living in foster care through PetSuites of Greensboro

He loves everyone, but he doesn’t do so well with cats as roommates.

PetSuites says, “He gives the best kisses and loves to cuddle next to you.”

He is free to adopt, and he comes with a free week of all-day play, a free bath and a discount of 10% off any future reservation.

For more information, contact PetSuites of Greensboro at (336) 890-6420.