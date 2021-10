SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — Are you looking for a sweet pig to call part of your family?

Thelma is seeking a forever home! She is an 8-year-old potbelly pig who went to Red Dog Farm when her owner could no longer care for her.

Thelma is a sweetie, but a little shy. Maybe a bit of an introvert? She likes to be alone, but can get along with other pigs if she’s in charge!

Her adoption fee is $150, and you can visit reddogfarm.com.