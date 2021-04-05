Looking for a jogging partner? Tina’s ready to race into your life

Tina’s got two years behind her and plenty of puppy energy for the years ahead.

She’s back at Project Racing Home because she ended up not being a good match for her family. She nees a lot of exercise to keep her mind and body happy and busy.

She gets along well with cats and other dogs that don’t mind playing a little rough, and she’s friendly, outgoing and quick to greet you with a tail wag.

Project Racing Home says it’s important to do your homework before adopting a greyhound so that you understand the needs of this breed.

If you are interested in learning more about Tina or any of their other greyhounds, please visit www.getagrey.com.