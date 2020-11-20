Local woman contributes to special quilt sent to DC made from face mask material

Regina Shaw has been sewing for more than three decades. As a little girl, she started crocheting, and sewing fabrics. For her, it’s therapeutic and a way to form bonds.

“I kind of did it as a way to bring people together and maybe get other people involved,” Shaw said.

In April, she joined a Facebook group called “Mask Makers Community.” A post from Rachel Slone caught her attention.

“She asked would anyone be willing to send in a quilt square or piece of fabric from the masks you made because I’d love to create a quilt and send it to D.C.,” Shaw said.

Shaw had plenty of fabric from the hundreds of masks she made to donate to hospitals and nursing homes. She wanted something special for this project to make sure North Carolina was properly represented.

During a trip to the fabric shop, she found a rare piece of material with multi-colored circles. To her, it was destiny.

“It was the actual duvet that my son and law and my daughter had had over in Norway so it made it even more special,” Shaw said.

Months after making her square, and sending it off, she heard nothing more about the project.

“Sometimes people do stuff with it and sometimes they don’t and I know life happens,” Shaw said.

A few months later, an unexpected email from Slone.

“She’s like, ‘Here’s our quilt, we’re starting to put it together.’ I was like, ‘Oh wow, OK so she just kept us updated,'” Shaw said.

Fifty states sewn together symbolizes the unity we need across the country.

“We need a little love and a little caring and us thinking with our hearts instead of our minds,” Shaw said.

FOX8 checked on it and the quilt is currently at a post office in Washington D.C. waiting to be picked up. We contacted the White House press office about the package, but have not yet heard back.