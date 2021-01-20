Local philanthropist donates $1 million to Qubein Children’s Museum in High Point

Shown above is the rendering of the David R. Hayworth Gallery of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum. The gallery is named in Hayworth’s honor in gratitude for his gift to the children’s museum. The 58,000 square-foot museum opens this fall at 200 Montlieu Avenue in downtown High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The next time you enter the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, you’ll be entering through the David R. Hayworth Gallery.

On Wednesday, the museum announced that Hayworth was giving a $1 million donation to the museum. In his honor, the museum is naming the grand entrance to the museum in Hayworth’s honor.

This massive donation will go towards providing admission for children and families to see the museum once it opens.

The museum is currently under construction at the corner of Montlieu Avenue and Hamilton Street in downtown High Point.

The David R. Hayworth Gallery will be filled with light, color and activity, the museum said.

Across two floors, the gallery will include hands-on exhibits, an enormous climber beyond a glass elevator, a sprawling train table showcasing all of High Point, the solar system suspended in air and children waving 20 feet above from a Mars Space Module.

“The David R. Hayworth Gallery is where the inspiration begins, the heart of the children’s museum,” Nido Qubein said. “We are grateful for David’s giving spirit and his love for children in our community.”

The facility is set to encompass 58,000 square feet, including the region’s first STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) and a kid-sized town modeled after High Point complete with a grocery store, fire station and a furniture design studio. Step outside, and you’ll find an outdoor adventure garden with a fossil dig. These are just a few examples of exhibits and attractions coming to the museum.