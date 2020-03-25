Local organizations working together to feed families in the Guilford County school district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Organizations are working together to feed families in the Guilford County school district. Out of the Garden Project and Foster-Caviness teamed up to donate several truck-fulls of fresh produce at Daystar Church Wednesday.

The free market kicked off officially at 11 a.m. but volunteers tell FOX8 families started lining the block at 8:30 a.m.

“This is absolutely a record," said Don Milholin, president of Out of the Garden.

An estimated 2,000 people were expected to drive through the free market.

“We’re moving about 400 cars an hour and every car is three families, four families, because they represent so many more than just the people that are here today,” said Scott Bland, with Foster-Caviness.

The food supplier donated the extra produce to Out of the Garden Project who teamed up with Daystar Church.

Jasmine Beard volunteered to hand out food in the church's parking lot.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s very gratifying. There’s no other feeling like it in the world, you can’t put a dollar sign to it,” Beard said.

Beard reached out to the organizations after seeing rising numbers of coronavirus in the state. A small part in a bigger picture.

“Enjoy what you can, while you can and make the most of every moment," Beard said.

Daystar Church wants to remind families that while Wednesday's market was a success, not every distribution will be equipped with that much food.