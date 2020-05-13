Local health care delivery driver wins the lottery

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County health care delivery driver finally got the delivery he’s been waiting for.

“I put my numbers in and there it was,” James Joyce said.

Joyce is still in disbelief. The numbers that he saw on his health care delivery route, 6, 16, 19, 27 and 39, turned out to be the winning Cash 5 numbers.

“Where do I get my numbers from? School buses and tractor-trailers,” Joyce said. “I see the number on the side of a tractor-trailer, write it down, and then play it for a week or two weeks.”

He bought the winning ticket at a Greensboro gas station on West Market Street. Joyce cashed in on a jackpot at nearly $150,000. After taxes, it’s about $100,000. Before Joyce could call the jackpot his, he had to claim the prize. But how do you get your winnings when you are under a stay at home order?

“I got the mailing address off of the ticket and went to the post office and mailed it,” Joyce said. “I heavily insured it too.”

The Cash 5 winner isn’t planning a big spending spree.

“I’m just a happy-go-lucky guy,” he said.

So Joyce will continue delivering medicines to clinics and hospitals. A job that carries more importance and additional care due to the pandemic.

“You got to mask up, glove up, they take your temperature before you walk in,” Joyce said.

But Joyce is allowing himself one luxury item. He is buying a new set of golf clubs and planning on spending time on the golf course with his cousins. BC Manns said he is looking forward to additional family time.

“I was really proud of him and happy for him. And I am still happy for him,” Manns said.

The Piedmont has another recent lottery winner. Kevin Simpson, of Stoneville, won a $1 million scratch-off prize.