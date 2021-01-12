Local girl scouts encounter new hurdles to selling cookies amid the COVID-19 pandemic

It’s Girl Scout cookie season. The good news is that you can buy all your favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel Delites, plus there’s a new cookie to try this year called the Toast-Yay. It’s a French toast inspired cookie.

The bad news, you may not see as many Girl Scouts selling cookies. Because of COVID-19, few scouts have chosen to sell this year. In addition, some retail stores will not allow girls to set up booths in front of their stores. So if you see a girl selling cookies, it’s best to stock up.

Shannon Smith talked with several scouts about selling during a pandemic.